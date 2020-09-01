ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $30.05 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. ERC20 has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $123,011.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.10 or 0.05948846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036826 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

