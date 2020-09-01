ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals, including body wear, swimwear, accessories, and shoes; sportswear; and lifestyle and home products, such as time wear, jewelry, eyewear, fragrances, socks and tights, and umbrellas, as well as products for mums under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

