Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $309.91

Shares of Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.91 and traded as high as $324.00. Essentra shares last traded at $306.60, with a volume of 321,387 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Essentra alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72.

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.