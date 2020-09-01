ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the July 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ESSILOR INTL S/S stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.87. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESLOY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

