ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.14. Approximately 327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,202,000.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Series Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Series Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.