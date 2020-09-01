EtherGem 1-Day Volume Tops $11,945.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $85,850.88 and approximately $11,945.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041919 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.88 or 0.05781808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014967 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

