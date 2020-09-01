Etherparty (FUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,417.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $777,081.58 and approximately $7,417.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.88 or 0.05960764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

