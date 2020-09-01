Ethos (ETHOS) Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041919 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.88 or 0.05781808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014967 BTC.

About Ethos

ETHOS is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

