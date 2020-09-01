ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Down 1%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 108,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 23,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B in the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 47.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 1,280.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.