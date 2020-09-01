Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 67.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,831. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $151.76. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,393. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $126.25. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

