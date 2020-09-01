EverGreenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $347,335.33 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $347,335.33 and $45.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00748951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.17 or 0.02166919 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,771.70 or 0.98046078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00140803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001618 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,403,183 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

