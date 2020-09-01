Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

STBMY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.91.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

