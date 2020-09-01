Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. Evotec has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

