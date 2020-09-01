ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $579,250.33

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $579,250.33 and approximately $43,851.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

