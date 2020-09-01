EXMR FDN Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $219,277.09 and approximately $3,006.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars.

