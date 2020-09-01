Expanse One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,207.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $75,207.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

