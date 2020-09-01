Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $218,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 1,030,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Extreme Networks, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $65,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

