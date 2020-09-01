Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 2,738.3% from the July 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 50,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

