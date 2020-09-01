Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90,478 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Facebook were worth $132,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $295.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,281,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809,021. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $836.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

