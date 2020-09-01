Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fanhua.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fanhua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

FANH traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 131,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

