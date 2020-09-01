Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.30

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of -3.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FMAO opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

