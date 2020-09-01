Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 141,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89,672 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

