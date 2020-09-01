Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.31. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1,859,864 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMCC shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

