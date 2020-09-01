FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 214.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $37,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,615. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

