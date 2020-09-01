Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $90.62 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and $12.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitAsset, Korbit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,151,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hotbit, Coinall, MXC, BiKi, Korbit, IDEX, Bittrex, KuCoin, Binance, BitAsset, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitMax, Bitbns and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

