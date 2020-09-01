Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.78

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and traded as high as $47.79. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

