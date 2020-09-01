Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,676 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $59,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,573,477 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

