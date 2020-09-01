Financial Analysis: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and VSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:VSBN)

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 19.82% 8.60% 0.88% Citizens & Northern 22.86% 8.66% 1.29%

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VSB Bancorp and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citizens & Northern has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than VSB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 2.31 $3.41 million N/A N/A Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 3.24 $19.50 million $1.70 10.08

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats VSB Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSB Bancorp

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

