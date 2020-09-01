FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $26.08 million and $3.95 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00109850 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 712,069,706 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

