Fire Lotto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $127,408.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00081616 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00333540 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002136 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038621 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000399 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007500 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.