FirmaChain (FCT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One FirmaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain.

According to CryptoCompare, "Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. "

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

