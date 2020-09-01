First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.25. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The company has a market cap of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.