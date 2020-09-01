First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.53. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 362,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 252,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

