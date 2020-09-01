First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.58

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.58 and traded as low as $43.40. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $4.81. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen acquired 1,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

