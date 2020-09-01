First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.87

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 1871100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in First Solar by 39.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Solar by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $3,976,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

