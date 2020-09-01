First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the July 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 31,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

