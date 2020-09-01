First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.61

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.61 and last traded at $95.41, with a volume of 4304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 409.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

