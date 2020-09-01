First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.44

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.36, with a volume of 1660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,217,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

