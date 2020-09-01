Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after buying an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,760.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,542,000 after buying an additional 661,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. 70,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

