Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

