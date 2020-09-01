Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLNG. BidaskClub raised Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Danske cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

FLNG opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. Flex LNG has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 57.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 960,769 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 106.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

