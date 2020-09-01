FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 73,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 158,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

