FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $201,207.51 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a total market cap of $201,207.51 and approximately $342.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

