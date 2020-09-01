Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.30

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $74.21, with a volume of 6329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 10,910 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,276,146 shares of company stock valued at $417,743,317. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after buying an additional 528,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

