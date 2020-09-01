Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5,770.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00012442 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.05978846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019414 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

