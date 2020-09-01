Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the July 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASDY remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SASDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.