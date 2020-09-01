Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM):

8/31/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/28/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/21/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/20/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/18/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a $11.35 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $6.80 price target on the stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.73 and a beta of 1.38. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,270,814 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

