François Perron Sells 50,000 Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Stock

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron sold 50,000 shares of Northern Superior Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,071.60.

CVE:SUP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.73. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,002. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million and a P/E ratio of -25.52. Northern Superior Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

