Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 11,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

