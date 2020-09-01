Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

